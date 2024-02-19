Thane Traffic Bribery Video: Crackdown on Corruption Hits Key Thane Routes

Following the viral bribery video showing traffic officers accepting bribes from drivers in Mumbra, local motorists are condemning the pervasive corruption among traffic wardens and demanding strict action against those involved. As a response, 40 traffic cops in Thane, all from the Mumbra division, have been reassigned to the traffic police headquarters. The alleged bribery racket centers around key roads such as Shil Phata junction and Mumbra bypass, critical routes catering to traffic to and from Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JnPT).

Rajesh Chauhan, a tempo driver who frequently travels to Mumbra told LokmatTimes.com, “The bribery is a daily and regular affair of the traffic police. They charge Rs 300 to 400 from truck and tempo drivers. They stop the large vehicles and ask for money just before Shilphata which inturn leads to immense traffic in the area.” Some truck drivers informed that this is going on in Kalwa, Mumbra, Ghodbunder road since many years and no action is initiated. LokmatTimes.com also spoke with the daily commuters who go through Shilphata. Some local residents informed that this has become a money collection tactic for traffic wardens and the ‘settlement’ issue is causing a severe harm to the citizens.

Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Rathod told LokmatTimes.com, “An enquiry has been initiated under the supervision of ACP. We will wait to wait for the enquiry findings. Transfer of those officers happened as we have to send a loud and clear message. We are taking appropriate measure to ensure no such incidents happen.”

Journalist Islamuddin Khan from Prahar Times who shot the bribe video that went viral on February 16 told LokmatTimes.com, “After the news was published, the traffic in the Sjilphata area has decreased to some extent now. Such bribery incidents used to happen at Mumbra bypass and Shilphata. Traffic wardens used to collect the money from daily from 11 pm to 5 am. They used to stop the heavy vehicles due to which local people travelling from cars and bikes had to suffer too.” In the viral video, Khan was seen confronting the traffic warden on why they had forcefully stopped the heavy vehicles. Soon after Khan asked the question to traffic warden, he said he did not stopped the trucks and then run away swiftly.

MNS MLA Raju Patil who has been raising this issue since last few years told LokmatTimes.com, “Many times, I have registered complaints against the traffic wardens for this illegal ‘vasooli’. We need more truck parking terminals at Padgha, Mumbra, Kalyan so that it will be feasible for heavy vehicles. Traffic issue could be solved due to parking spaces.”

Heavy vehicles disregarding regulations on the Kalyan-Sheel road have become a serious issue, leading to significant congestion at Shil Phata and inconvenience for commuters. Adding to the chaos, auto rickshaws from Mumbra often travel in the opposite direction. Despite the recent inauguration of the Shilphata flyover by the Maharashtra CM to ease traffic heading towards Panvel, complaints persist about heavy vehicles being allowed during peak hours. Ambulances frequently find themselves stuck for hours on the Shilphata-Kalyanphata road, exacerbating the situation. Allegations have surfaced regarding regular bribery collection from drivers by contractual traffic wardens employed by the police.