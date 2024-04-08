Thane Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Gudi Padwa Processions, Check Timings, Diversions, and Alternate Routes

In anticipation of the Gudi Padwa procession scheduled to be held in Thane, the city's traffic control branch has implemented alterations to traffic routes in order to prevent congestion. The New Year's procession, organized by Shri Kopineshwar Cultural Trust, is set to traverse through Naupada and Kopri areas. Deputy Commissioner Vinaykumar Rathod has introduced modifications to traffic routes in Naupada, Kopri, and Thane Nagar areas starting tomorrow from 6 am onwards, aiming to alleviate potential traffic congestion.

Alternate routes:

Vehicles traveling from Dr. Moose Chowk in Naupada to Hotel Sai Kripa via Dr. Mus Chowk are prohibited from entering Dr. Moose Chowk from Chintamani Chowk at Jambhli Naka. An alternative route has been designated. Similarly, vehicles from Almeida Road destined for Gokhale Road are banned from entering Almeida Chowk, with an alternative route provided via Tembhi Naka to Charai Kat.

Vehicles bound from Gokhale Road to Ram Maruti Road via Puna. Gadgil Chowk are diverted through Teen Hat Naka, as entry to Gokhale Road is restricted. Likewise, vehicles traveling from Tower Naka to Gadkari Circle are rerouted via Tembhi Naka instead of Tower Naka.

TMT buses traveling from Teen Hath Naka to Thane station via Hariniwas Malhar Marg will now follow Nitin Company Marg and Khopat Tembhi Naka after being barred from Teen Hath Naka.

Heavy vehicles traveling from Khopat to Thane station via Almeda Chowk are advised to avoid Almeda Chowk and use Khopat Dr. Ambedkar Road and Nitin Circle Road instead.

Parking is prohibited on both sides of the road at Chintamani Chowk, Gadkari Circle, and in front of St. John's School. Additionally, parking is restricted between Gajanan Maharaj Chowk and Gokhale Road, and from Sai Kripa Hotel to SBI Corner on Ram Maruti Road.

Exemptions to this traffic control notification include police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, green corridor, oxygen gas vehicles, and other emergency service vehicles.