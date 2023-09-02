Thane: Tree falls on container near Viviana Mall, no injuries reported

A significant incident occurred near Jupiter Hospital opposite Viviana Mall in Thane at around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, when a large tree fell on a container.

This incident disrupted traffic for approximately two hours on Service Road in front of Jupiter Hospital, but fortunately, there were no casualties reported. The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) in Thane was informed of the incident and promptly dispatched a response team to the scene.

Kapurbawadi Police in Thane is also investigating the matter. It's worth noting that there were no reported injuries in this incident, but it resulted in a two-hour disruption of transportation services.