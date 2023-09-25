Thane: Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

In the early hours of Monday, a 25-year-old truck driver was reportedly fatally assaulted by a group of individuals near Durgadi Fort in Kalyan township, located in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said.

The trigger behind the violent attack is not known immediately, an official said, adding that the incident occurred at around 4:40 AM.

The deceased has been identified as Bolakumar Deepak Mahato, a native of Jharkhand who was living in Navi Mumbai, he said. The exact number of people involved in the attack is being ascertained and the process to register an offence is underway.