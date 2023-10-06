Thane: Two booked for taking over company using forged documents

The police in Thane city, Maharashtra, have filed a case against two individuals for purportedly falsifying documents and records related to deceased company directors and subsequently taking control of the company, as reported on Friday.

Based on the complaint, the Naupada police on Thursday registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 463 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the alleged accused Ramesh Thakur and Maheshbhai Devilal Joshi, an official said.

The complainant said that Thakur was a business colleague of his parents, who were directors of a corporation. The accused reportedly faked the signatures of the complainant's deceased parents and took control of the corporation between 2017 and 2023, according to the official.

Advocate Vaibhav Satam, who represented the complainant in court, said the Thane FCJM had directed the Thane police to register a first information report (FIR) against the accused and file a compliance report, following which the case was registered.