Thane: Two on bike snatch gold chains worth Rs 1.8 lakh

In Maharashtra's Thane district, two men on a motorcycle reportedly snatched gold chains valued at Rs 1.8 lakh from a 75-year-old woman, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning as the elderly woman and two relatives in their 60s were attempting to hail an auto to visit the Murlidhar temple in the vicinity, as stated by the station house officer of Bhiwandi City police station.

Two men came on a bike and the pillion rider snatched two gold chains worth nearly Rs 1.8 lakh from the woman before speeding away. It happened in split seconds, he said, quoting the complaint.

A probe is underway but no arrests have been made yet, he added.