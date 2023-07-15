Thane: Ulhasnagar's Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj flyover riddled with potholes, road repairs exist only on paper

The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj flyover, which connects Camp No. 3 and 4, is facing a potential accident risk due to the presence of potholes. Concerns have been raised regarding the quality of repair work carried out on the bridge's road just two months ago, as it has already developed potholes. There is a growing demand to hold the responsible contractor accountable and take appropriate action.

Despite crores of rupees being spent on road repairs, more than 70 per cent of the roads in Ulhasnagar are made of cement concrete and are in a deteriorated state. The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj flyover, connecting Camps No. 3 and 4, is plagued with numerous potholes. In an attempt to address the issue, sand, soil, and stones were used to fill the potholes last week. However, due to continuous rainfall, the condition of the bridge's road has worsened, posing a significant risk of accidents. Recently, the municipal corporation repaired the road under the Shahad flyover, where an accident occurred, and installed a speed breaker. Nonetheless, several other roads in Ulhasnagar, including Shantinagar Dolphin Road, Forward Line Chowk, Gaikwad Pada Road, and Kali Mata mandir to Kailash Colony Road, remain in poor condition.

Despite the civic works department allocating Rs 5 crore for filling potholes in the road, the continuous rainfall has resulted in temporary measures such as filling the potholes with stones, soil, and sand. The stretch of road from Birla Gate to Forward Line, Khemani Chowk area, and Ulhasnagar Old Bus Stop has become hazardous due to the presence of potholes, leading to demands for immediate repairs from the TMC. The public is questioning the allocation and utilization of funds, given that the municipal corporation, government, and MMRDA have provided substantial amounts totalling Rs 228 crore for road development and basic facilities.