Thane: Water supply to be suspended in several areas on June 15

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) announced that the water supply will be suspended in some areas of Thane, Maharashtra for 24 hours on June 15,2023.

According to TMC, there will be no water supply from 12 pm on June 15 (Thursday) to 12 pm on June 16 (Friday). Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) supplies water to some areas under the Thane Municipal Corporation which include Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majiwada, Manpada and Wagle Estate, the civic body said, Midday reported.

The major affected areas which will face 24-hour water cut include Kalwa, Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, Nehru Nagar and Kolshet.