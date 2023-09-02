Thane: Woman dies after ceiling slab collapses in Ambernath, another injured

In a tragic incident in the Ambernath West area, a woman lost her life when a flat on the third floor of Anna Society, located next to Fatima School, collapsed.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on a Saturday, leading to the untimely demise of Geeta Gupta, who was sleeping under the slab of the building. Shockingly, Anna Society was not listed as a dangerous building by the civic authorities, prompting urgent calls for a structural audit of the premises. Several slabs within the building were found to be in precarious conditions, with rusted iron rods believed to be the cause of the accident. The sudden calamity has left residents in a state of distress and apprehension.