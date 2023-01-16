Thane: woman duped for Rs 5 lakh on pretext of job.

A 26-year-old woman from Thane, Maharashtra, lost Rs 5 lakh to an unknown internet fraudster she met on Instagram. The woman was surfing through Instagram when she noticed a job advertisement on her Instagram feed, according to PTI. To learn more about the position, the woman clicked on the job post, which sent her to a website. The website then asked her to make a payment in order to get the job.

The woman filled out the data and paid through the website after following the directions. The woman paid a total of Rs 5,38,173 over the next six days, according to the report.

She tried to contact the job provider after following all of the instructions and filling out all of the job details, but she received no response. She was unable to reach the phone given to her and subsequently discovered she had been duped. She later filed a cyber fraud complaint with the Chitalsar police station, and a case was filed under IPC Section 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

While the case is under investigation, it is worth noticing how cyberpunks are finding new ways to steal money.