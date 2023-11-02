Thane: Woman killed as plaster chunk falls from chawl ceiling

Thane: In a tragic incident that occurred around 12 pm on Thursday, a one-storey building's plaster collapsed in the Kalwa-Vitawa Suryanagar area. The incident claimed the life of Chandrika Janardan, aged between 30 and 35, and left Lilavati Shahajan Kunju (65) with minor injuries to her right arm. At the time of the incident, there were four people inside the house, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

The incident unfolded in a 23-year-old basement building owned by Navnath Gole in Vitawa. Not only did the plaster fall on Chandrika Janardan, causing serious head and hand injuries, but the building itself sustained damage in multiple places, rendering it structurally compromised.

Responding swiftly to the emergency, disaster management officers, building inspectors, and encroachment department staff from the Kalwa ward committee, along with disaster management cell personnel, rushed to the scene. Chandrika Janardan was immediately transported to Kalwa Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced her as brought dead, as reported by the disaster management cell.