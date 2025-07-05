“Thanks to Raj Thackeray, I Will Be Getting Balasaheb’s Blessings Today," says Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Video)

Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray held a rally in Mumbai after government order to revoke the mandatory Hindi language. Raj and Uddhav came together after almost 20 years of separation for victory rally. In rally Raj and Uddhav jointly presented their views on the Marathi issue at the victory rally in Worli. At the beginning of his speech, Raj Thackeray took a strong dig at the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his typical Thackeray style. "What Balasaheb could not do, what others could not do, Devendra Fadnavis did," Raj Thackeray said. On this statement CM Fadnavis has reacted.

While talking to media Fadnvais said, "I thank Raj Thackeray for giving me the credit for the two brothers coming together. Right now, I am the only one receiving Balasaheb's blessings. I was told that a victory rally was going to be held, but this speech was a request speech, without saying a single word about Marathi, they criticize us said 'Our government has gone, our government has been overthrown, take us into the government, elect us'. This was not a victory celebration for Marathi, this was cry speech. That cry was seen at the event," Devendra Fadnavis said with a smile.

Also Read: Supriya Sule Holds Aaditya’s Hand, Places Him Beside Uncle Raj Thackeray on Stage During Victory Rally (Watch Video)

Fadnvais further added, “During their tenure, the Marathi people were driven out of Mumbai. Under Modi's leadership, we transformed the face of Mumbai. During the Thackeray regime, Marathi people were displaced from the city. We provided rightful, spacious homes to Marathi residents in BDD Chawl, Patra Chawl, and Abhyudaya Nagar in the same location. I always say, ‘The public knows everything’. Whether Marathi or non-Marathi, everyone in Mumbai is with us.We are Marathi, and we are proud to be Marathi. We take pride in the Marathi language but at the same time, we are also Hindus. We are proud of our Hindutva. Our brand of Hindutva is one that includes and unites everyone,” Fadnavis asserted emphatically.