"There is doubt, clear with one election on the ballot paper": Sanjay Raut on Assembly poll results

The BJP has celebrated nationwide following the election outcomes in four states. The party exerted significant influence in three of these states, showcasing strong performances in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Securing a decisive majority after a change in government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the BJP's success has surprised many. Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson, acknowledged the victory but noted lingering doubts in people's minds, emphasizing the need to address these concerns.

On Sunday, Sanjay Raut reacted to the assembly election results during a press conference. At the press conference, Raut also provided advice to the Congress, addressing the reasons behind its defeat. Raut emphasized that the Congress party should reevaluate its strategy nationwide, focusing on strengthening the coordination between his party and the India alliance. He expressed a clear opinion that if the India alliance had remained strong and contested elections in Madhya Pradesh as a united front, with the Congress supporting its colleagues, the party's performance would have been better. Later, while in Delhi today, Raut made a different demand.

"Public mandate in four states is out. There is a different mandate in Telangana and different in the other three states. BJP registered a massive victory. The mandate should be welcomed...But we always say - there is suspicion in people's minds that how is this possible, especially in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. So, we say that if there is suspicion, make it go away. Have one election on the ballot paper. Just one election - and make the suspicion go away,” Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said.

Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP after victory

"We will fight and save the country. I congratulate all those who won the elections. This is what is expected in democracy…we are fighting against BJP to protect this very democracy. This is in danger…we don’t know whether it will survive after 2024. But we will fight against them and we will win and come back in power," Uddhav said.

"Even in 1999, the Lok Sabha polls and state assembly polls were held together, after the Kargil war, the atmosphere was such. But we came to power in the center, but lost the state. After their victory in the three state assembly elections the BJP government at the centre may take the decision to hold the Maharashtra assembly elections along with Lok Sabha polls. To take advantage of the atmosphere created now. So be ready to face it. The Shiv Sena was born to protect the self respect of Marathi manoos. They (BJP) now want to finish it. But we will fight and win against those who want to end Marathi pride," Uddhav said.

"Now come to Maharashtra we will show you the ground," said Thackeray. He also said that traitors (CM Eknath Shinde and his supporters) don't understand what they are doing by supporting the BJP. "Last time (in 2018) BJP lost in these states, Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh assembly elections. But won the Lok Sabha polls after five months. The current loss may be a good sign. People are nor so foolish. The Congress may win in these states in coming LS polls,” Uddhav said.