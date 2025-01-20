'There is Nothing Wrong in Expecting ', Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde Addresses Displeasure Over Guardian Minister List

The appointment of guardian ministers in Nashik and Raigad districts has caused unease within the Shiv Sena camp, as senior party leaders Dada Bhuse (Nashik) and Bharat Gogavale (Raigad) were overlooked for the posts. The positions were instead given to BJP’s Girish Mahajan for Nashik and NCP’s Aditi Tatkare for Raigad, leading to speculation about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s dissatisfaction.

Shinde, however, denied being upset, stating during an interaction with reporters:

"There is nothing wrong with our ministers expecting the guardian minister post for their district. Bharat Gogavale has worked extensively in Raigad, so his expectations are valid. The three leaders myself, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will sit together to find a solution."

Reports of Shinde being upset were fueled by his visit to his native village, Dare. Clarifying his visit, Shinde said: "There are claims that I am upset, but you can see that I am actively working. My visit to the village is tied to the development project for New Mahabaleshwar. This is a significant initiative, and I will frequently visit Satara, which I aim to establish as a major tourist destination." Amidst the ongoing tensions, Shinde assured that the dispute over the guardian minister appointments for Nashik and Raigad will be resolved soon, as the appointments have been temporarily put on hold.