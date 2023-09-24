"There's always something to learn from such disasters": Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, assessed the flood situation in Nagpur on Sunday. He visited affected homes to interact with affected families as the city grappled with extremely heavy rainfall, recording 109 millimetres in just three hours, including 90 mm between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Fadnavis said, "We could have minimised the damage if some measures were taken earlier. The IMD had given an orange alert but it could not predict this much rain would fall in such a short time. There is always something to learn from such disasters.”

Severe flooding ensued on Saturday as torrential downpours caused water to flood over 10,000 households. The Ambazari Lake and Nag River overflowed, breaching their limits and intensifying the deluge.

Four persons, including a 53-year-old paralysed, bedridden woman, died in rain-related incidents, while more than 400 people had to be shifted to safety on Saturday. Late Saturday night, Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari chaired a meeting to review the situation.