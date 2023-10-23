"There's only one Shiv Sena, formed by Balasaheb Thackeray": Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule responded to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's recent statement about the "real Shiv Sena" in Maharashtra. Sule emphasized that there is only one Shiv Sena in the state, founded by the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

She spoke to reporters in Pune, stating, "For me, there is only one Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, which was formed by the late Balasaheb Thackeray, and he handed over the responsibility to Uddhav while he was alive. There are duplicate things currently, but people know the exact difference between gold and bronze."

On another matter concerning contractual recruitment, Sule called on Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to issue an apology for his allegations against senior Pawar. She expressed her disappointment with Fadnavis, noting, "Devendra ji should apologize... He is confused. I feel bad for him... When you make allegations, they should be substantiated. He misled Maharashtra, so he should first apologize."

Fadnavis had claimed that decisions regarding contractual hiring were made during the 15-year rule of the Democratic Front coalition, led by Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan from 1999 to 2014. However, the Congress refuted these allegations.