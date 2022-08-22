They can't survive without a Khoka: Uddhav takes a dig at Shinde camp

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asserted that Maharashtra is waiting for an election so that they can teach a lesson to the traitors. He further claimed that all the honest Shiv Sena workers are still with him, while Ekanath Shinde camp cannot function "without money".

“They cannot function without a 'khoka' (box with money). We have also boxes with us, which are full of people who are honest and loyal to the Shiv Sena," Thackeray said.Former Maharashtra CM noted that the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government lacks the courage to advance the assembly elections. A rebellion by Shinde and 39 of 55 MLAs of the Shiv Sena led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June.