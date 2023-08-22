"They claim to be Brahmins": Chhagan Bhujbal responds to backlash over remarks on Brahmin community

Chhagan Bhujbal sparks controversy with comments on Sambhaji Bhide's name. Bhujbal claimed that a person named Manohar Kulkarni adopts the name Sambhaji Bhide, but the name Sambhaji is not common in the Brahmin community. This query about Sambhaji Bhide's identity has triggered a debate between Bhujbal and the Brahmin community. Bhujbal's response to the media regarding this issue.

Vishwajit Deshpande, the president of Parshuram Seva Sangh, has issued an open challenge in response to Chhagan Bhujbal's comments about the Brahmin community in the Sambhaji Bhide case. A reward of Rs 1 lakh has been declared for anyone who slaps Chhagan Bhujbal. Consequently, Chhagan Bhujbal is facing a series of such threats.

"Mahatma Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule also brought reforms within the Brahmin community. There's no reason for anyone to feel anger about it. They claim to be Brahmins and use abusive language.. Who will consider those using offensive language as Brahmins? If I am wrong, take action against me," stated Chhagan Bhujbal.

"I didn't say not to worship Saraswati. Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule are our gods. They are our deities in schools and colleges. I said worship them. I have the right to express my opinion," said Bhujbal.