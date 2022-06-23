"They have not said anything to us directly" Jayant Patil on Sanjay Raut's stepping down comment

Commenting on Sanjay Raut's remark on stepping down from MVA government, NCP leader Jayant Patil said "They may have thought of something and said it. We will speak to them. They have not said anything to us directly. We won't comment on it yet."

Earlier, extending his support to Shiv Sena NCP leader Jayant Patil on Thursday said, "Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is a government established for the development and welfare of Maharashtra. We will stand firmly with Uddhavji Thackeray till the end."

Also, Sanjay Raut said that the real Shiv Sena took to the streets on Wednesday in support of Uddhav Thackeray. At the same time, my family is also under pressure from the ED, but he also expressed his determination to stay with the Thackeray family till his last breath.