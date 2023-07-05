‘Think about Maharashtra’s betterment', Bhujbal tells Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar's faction leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday sent a strong message to NCP chief Sharad Pawar from the MET College, Bandra. He appealed to senior politicians to think about the betterment of Maharashtra. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which got a major blow on Sunday after nine leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, will hold a meeting on Wednesday to decide the future course of action. NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew is among the nine leaders who have joined the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde camp)'s alliance.

Ajit Pawar has also been sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Yesterday, Ajit Pawar inaugurated the new office of NCP, which is the bungalow of Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and a loyalist of Uddhav Thackeray. Danve has been allotted another bungalow. Ajit Pawar used Sharad's photo at his new office inviting criticism from Uncle Sharad itself. "Those who betrayed my ideology and with whom I have ideological differences cannot use my photograph", the veteran politician told the media.At the Ajit Pawar's camp, in MET college in Bandra, 29 NCP MLAs are present. However, junior Pawar needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification.