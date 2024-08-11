"This is Not Maharashtra's Culture": CM Eknath Shinde Reacts After MNS Workers Attack Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy

A day after Raj Thackeray's convoy was attacked with betel nuts, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers hurled coconuts and cow dung at Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray's convoy on Saturday. MNS workers claim that it's in response to the incident on Friday where MNS chief Raj Thackeray's car was attacked with betel nuts and tomatoes. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde commented on the recent incident involving an attack on Uddhav Thackeray’s convoy, stating that it was a retaliation by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers. Reportedly, on Friday, Sena UBT fans threw 'supari' or betel nuts at the motorcade of Raj Thackeray, Uddhav's estranged cousin, in Beed.

CM Shinde explained, "Earlier when Raj Thackeray was on a visit to the Beed district, Uddhav Thackeray's workers threw betel nuts at his vehicles. Today, in response to that incident, when Uddhav Thackeray came to Thane, MNS workers retaliated." CM Shinde said on Saturday.However, he condemned the attack. He said, "I do not support this attack, but if you attack someone's convoy in this manner, their workers will retaliate similarly. Such attacks are not part of Maharashtra's culture."

The altercation occurred near Gadkari Rangayatan, where Uddhav Thackeray was scheduled to address Shiv Sena (UBT) workers. As Thackeray arrived at the venue, MNS workers stormed the hall, protesting against the former Maharashtra chief minister. Police intervened, restoring order and detaining several MNS protesters. The attack on Thackeray's convoy was reportedly a retaliation for a similar incident in Beed, where Shiv Sena UBT workers attacked MNS chief Raj Thackeray's convoy with betel nuts and tomatoes. MNS leader from Thane Avinash Jadhav said, "Our MNS workers have given a befitting reply to them. You throw betel nuts, we attacked you with coconuts. Around 16 to 17 vehicles of Uddhav Thackeray's convoy were damaged with coconuts. I want to tell you Shiv Sainiks, you comment about other leaders but not Raj Thackeray. Because we have made people like me in MNS party. This time we reached Gadkari hall. Next time we will reach your home." Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of "bowing" before Delhi, reported news agency PTI. He also said the coming assembly elections are a fight against those who "hate" the state.