This is not Shinde group, its Balasaheb Thackeray's group: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena is facing a major rift due to the mutiny of more than 38 MLAs including Eknath Shinde. On the one hand, Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray have become more active in controlling the damage to the party. On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray's struggle between Shiv Sena and Shinde group seems to be increasing. Talking on the same Eknath Shinde said "First of all, we are not the Shinde group. This is the group of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. We are carrying forward the thoughts of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe."

Hingoli's rebel MLA Santosh Bangar met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and staged a big demonstration in Mumbai. This time, he expressed his feelings. Eknath Shinde also felicitated Bangar and followed him. After this, while talking to the media, Santosh Bangar did not show his strength. This is their love. Bangar had come to meet me with his office bearers and activists. The government will definitely try to solve the problems, issues and problems of their place, testified Eknath Shinde while speaking on this occasion.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was asked about the Shiv Sena MPs' insistence to align themselves with the Shinde faction and the BJP. Speaking of which, first of all this is not the Shinde group. This is a group of Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts. We have taken the role of Balasaheb's thoughts. We are carrying forward the thoughts of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe. All those who like the role of Hindutva and saffron are coming. Eknath Shinde clarified that they are supporting, supporting and wanting to work together. Eknath Shinde also expressed confidence that the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government will complete their development work whether they are MLAs or MPs.

Meanwhile, all the MPs who are interested in Balasaheb and Hindutva are in touch with us. All the MPs are constantly communicating with me for their work, said Eknath Shinde.