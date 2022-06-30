"This is tableau, Mumbai Municipal Corporation is still pending!", BJP's tweet after CM's resignation!

After the mutiny of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and MLAs, a storm came in the politics of the state. Due to this mutiny, Uddhav Thackeray had to resign as the Chief Minister. On Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister and also as a member of the Legislative Council. This paved the way for the BJP and the Eknath Shinde faction to come to power. Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be the Chief Minister of the state once again. In the wake of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP Mumbai (BJP Mumbai) has hinted at its next target in a tweet.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections (BMC Elections) have been postponed for a few months. While political upheaval is taking place in the state, all parties have started preparations for the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. All the political parties have started forming a front for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. After the way to power in the state was cleared, Mumbai BJP tweeted and said, "This is a tableau .... Mumbai Municipal Corporation is yet to come ...!"

After the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP and Eknath Shinde faction can now come to power in the state. BJP is likely to claim power today or tomorrow. The new government led by Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be sworn in. Also, the BJP and the Eknath Shinde faction are rumored to have discussed a possible cabinet.



In the last Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Shiv Sena had won 91 seats while BJP had won 83 seats. 7 MNS corporators were elected in this election. But a few years ago, 6 MNS corporators joined Shiv Sena. As a result, the number of Shiv Sena corporators reached 97. The number of 9 corporators will increase in this year's election. In the Mumbai Municipal Corporation area, the population growth was 3.87 per cent between 2001 and 2011. Based on this, the number of corporators has been increased assuming population growth till 2021. So who will benefit from the ward restructuring will be known in the election results.