"This is the party’s internal matter" Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan comments on Raut's stepping down remark

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Raut's stepping down comment said, "This is the party’s internal matter. Uddhav Thackeray gave no indication of this. Has this been said under pressure?"

Earlier, commenting on Sanjay Raut's remark on stepping down from MVA government, NCP leader Jayant Patil said "This is their internal statement and must have been made in response to the situation in the party. They want their MLAs to come to Mumbai and discuss it. This is not the time for us to comment on and it was not discussed with us. We support Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister."

Also, extending his support to Shiv Sena NCP leader Jayant Patil on Thursday said, "Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is a government established for the development and welfare of Maharashtra. We will stand firmly with Uddhavji Thackeray till the end."