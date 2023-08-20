This was Modi's last I-Day speech, next PM will be from INDIA: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he will be replaced in the 2024 election and the next prime minister of the country will be elected from the opposition INDIA bloc.“The speech given by PM Modi at Red Fort was his last speech as next year the prime minister would be from INDIA bloc. The way the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) broke Maharashtra’s government, they had to face the consequences,” the Shiv Sena MP said.

The Shiv Sena MP, on Saturday, said that the opposition alliance would support Priyanka Gandhi if she decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, expressing confidence in her winning the polls."The alliance will work to make her (Priyanka Gandhi) win, if she chooses to contest and the Opposition agrees upon it," Chaturvedi told news agency ANI.Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections