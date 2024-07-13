'Those Spreading Fake Narratives Are Silent...': PM Modi Targets MVA In Mumbai Event

After the Lok Sabha election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Maharashtra and specifically Mumbai for the first time. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for the ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project, which includes twin tunnels under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The event was held at the NESCO Exhibition Center in Goregaon, where projects worth ₹30,000 crore were launched and inaugurated by Modi.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi provided details on the central and Maharashtra governments' ongoing schemes and criticized the 'fake narratives' of the Mahavikas Aghadi. He also extended greetings to the Warkaris of Pandharpur, saying, "I bow to Pandharpur’s Vitthal."

Starting his speech with a warm greeting, Modi said, "I extend my greetings to all my brothers and sisters in Maharashtra. Today, I had the opportunity to lay the foundation stones and inaugurate projects worth ₹30,000 crore in Mumbai. These projects will significantly improve connectivity in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. Alongside these road and railway projects, there is a skill development scheme for the youth of Maharashtra, which will create numerous employment opportunities. A few weeks ago, the central government also approved the Vadhavan port project, which is expected to generate 1 million jobs with an investment of ₹76,000 crore."

Targeting the Mahavikas Aghadi:

Modi took aim at the Mahavikas Aghadi, stating, "The Maharashtra government under Mahayuti is doing excellent work. I am pleased that they have pledged to provide skill training to 1 million youth every year. Scholarships will be given during this training, which is essential for skill development. In the past four to five years, despite the COVID-19 crisis, India has seen record-breaking job creation. According to RBI reports, 80 million new jobs have been created in the country. These numbers silence those spreading fake narratives. The opposition is against the country and its development, but people are rejecting them. As infrastructure development speeds up, so do job opportunities. Increased investment in the future will further enhance these opportunities."

On the Development of Pilgrimage Sites:

Modi highlighted the NDA government's efforts in developing pilgrimage sites, saying, "The government is ensuring a smooth journey from Pune to Pandharpur for the Warkaris. Work on the Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg is progressing, and these routes will soon be open for the Warkaris." Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to all the Warkaris in Marathi, stating, "I extend my sincere wishes to all the Warkaris and bow to Pandharpur’s Vitthal."