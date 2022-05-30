Threats and hate-filled comments: AP Dhillon on Siddhu Moose Wala's death

Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon expressed his condolence for rapper-singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's death and spoke about the harsh reality of a Punjabi artist's life.

Dhillon, who is best known for his famous songs such as Majhail and Brown Munde, took his Instagram story and shared a picture of Sidhu with two heartbreaking emojis.

He posted another story in which he wrote about the Punjabi artist's struggles to deal with on a day-to-day basis. He also talked about how difficult it was to be a "Punjabi artiste behind the scenes" in the face of "constant judgments, hate-filled comments, threats, and negative energy."

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a firing incident in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The shocking incident happened after the Punjab government had withdrawn the security for him and more than 420 other people.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

( With inputs from ANI )

