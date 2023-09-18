Three arrested for attempting to blow up ATM machine in Pune

The Local Crime Branch Unit of Pune Rural Police has apprehended three individuals on charges of attempting to detonate an ATM machine on three separate occasions within a span of three months. The trio's criminal activities came to a halt when they were captured on CCTV footage during their third attempt to blow up the ATM in a bid to steal money.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Chhabu Palhare (20) and Aniket Sanjay Shinde (20), both residents of Ahmednagar district, along with Aditya Pradeep Rokade (20), a resident of Pune's Shirur. Their arrest followed a series of unsuccessful attempts to sabotage the ATM machine belonging to India One company, located in Pargaon village along the Pune-Ahmednagar Highway.

Their initial endeavour in May this year prompted the registration of an FIR at Yavat Police Station, but the accused failed to breach the ATM despite deploying explosives. Undeterred, they made two subsequent attempts on July 6 and July 26, both employing the same method, yet they remained unsuccessful. Consequently, two separate FIRs were lodged against unidentified individuals in the wake of these failed incidents, according to reports. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Local Crime Branch Unit of Pune Rural Police launched an investigation that ultimately led to the apprehension of the three accused.