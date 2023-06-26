Three children killed as tempo rams two-wheeler in Jalna

Three children lost their lives in a tragic accident on Sunday night in Jalna city. An Eicher tempo crashed into a two-wheeler on a railway flyover along the Mantha-Ambad bypass route, leaving the community devastated.

The victims have been identified as Nuren Fatema Sadek Sheikh (7), Ayeja Fatema Sadek Sheikh (5), and Adabiya Fatema Syed Shoaib (9), all residents of Tadpura, Jalna. According to the police, Syed Shoaib had taken his children to Motibagh around 5 pm for a Sunday outing. They were returning home on a two-wheeler around 7.30 pm when an Eicher tempo approached them from behind on a flyover along the bypass road.

The tempo collided forcefully with their bike, resulting in the tragic demise of Adabia Fatema Syed Shoaib, Nuren Fatema Sadeq Sheikh, and Ayeja Fatema Sadek Sheikh on the spot. Syed Shoaib and another boy sustained severe injuries. A considerable crowd gathered at the scene following the accident, and they promptly rushed everyone to the hospital. Despite their efforts, the three children could not be saved.