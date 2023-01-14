Three Contractors abducted from Pune for Rs 50 Lakh ransom

Three Mumbai contractors were abducted in broad daylight from the Market Yard area on Thursday (January 12) for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. In this case, Pune Police's crime branch moved the sources immediately, and five teams, assisted by city police, rescued the three from Srigonda in Ahmednagar district within a few hours. However, the exact motive for the abduction has yet to be confirmed.

While Praveen Shirke, Vijay Kharade, and Vishal Madane, all Nagar residents, have been apprehended, their other accomplices have fled and are being sought.