Three dead, two injured after car falls off bridge onto moving train near Karjat

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra, three individuals lost their lives, while two others sustained injuries when their car plunged off a bridge and onto a moving goods train. The unfortunate accident occurred between Karjat and Panvel railway stations during the early hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, the mishap took place between 3:30 am and 4 am as the car was en route to Neral on the Mumbai-Panvel road. The victims have been identified as Dharmanand Gaikwad (41) and his cousins Mangesh Jadhav (46) and Niteen Jadhav (48). Notably, Gaikwad was an activist associated with the Republican Party of India (RPI).

The incident also affected the operation of a freight train travelling from Panvel to Karjat in Raigad district, resulting in the decoupling of some of its wagons.

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Central Railway (CR), revealed that the Panvel-Karjat section of the CR was temporarily closed due to the accident from 3:43 am to 7:32 am. As a result, only one train, the 17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express, was diverted through the Karjat-Kalyan route to manage the situation.