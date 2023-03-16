Three detained in Mumbai after bribe allegation by Amruta Fadnavis

At least three people were detained from Ulhasnagar in Mumbai, including 'designer' Aniksha Jaisinghani and her father Anil Jaisinghani's brother-in-law, a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta filed an FIR alleging a bribe attempt by the father-daughter duo seeking her "intervention" in a criminal case.

According to Mumbai police, searches were also conducted early Thursday morning.

Amruta Fadnavis filed a First Information Report with the police on Wednesday, alleging threats and conspiracy against Aniksha, whom she claims tried to bribe her with Rs 1 crore to get her father off the hook in a police case. According to the FIR, Aniksha allegedly offered Amruta information on some bookies through which they could earn money before directly offering Rs 1 crore as a bribe.

Following the FIR, Fadnavis spoke on the issue after the Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar sought clarification from him in the state Legislative Assembly on Thursday. He opened up about the case, "a trap", a video of a money bag and a threat to ruin his political career.

Amruta stated in the FIR that on February 18 and 19, the designer sent her video clips, voice notes, and numerous messages from an unknown phone number. She also complained of the woman and her father were indirectly "threatening and conspiring" against her.

The police have charged Aniksha and her father with conspiracy under Section 120 (B) (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. Section 8 relates to using corrupt and illegal means to "induce" a public servant, Section 12 is for abetment.