Three including two women arrested for helping drug don Lalit Patil to escape from govt hospital

The police have reported the arrest of three individuals, which includes two women, on charges of assisting drug case accused Lalit Patil in his escape from a government-run hospital in Pune.

Two Nashik citizens, Archana Nikam and Pradnya Kamble, were detained by the crime division of the Pune police on Thursday and brought before a judge, an official said. They were kept in police custody by the court until October 23. In a separate incident, Mumbai's Sakinaka police detained Sachin Raosaheb Wagh (30), who was allegedly accompanying Patil when the latter was on the run after fleeing on October 2.

Seeking the custody of the two women, Pune Police told the court that they used to meet Patil when he was admitted to the Sassoon hospital here, and during these visits, they hatched a plan of his escape. The women gave Patil Rs 25 lakh when he landed in Nashik after his escape, police claimed.

Patil, first arrested by Pune police last year in a drug case and admitted to the hospital for treatment of TB three months ago, escaped on October 2. He was arrested by a team of Sakinaka police, who are probing a Rs 300 crore mephedrone seizure case in which he is a prime accused, from Bengaluru on Tuesday night.