Three killed, four injured in tragic accident on Pune-Bangalore highway

In a tragic incident on the Pune-Bangalore highway within the boundaries of Satara city, three individuals lost their lives on the spot while four others sustained injuries. The accident occurred along the route from Mumbai to Jaisingpur.

The injured victims were promptly transported to the Kranti Singh Nana Patil Government District Hospital in Satara for immediate medical attention.

The collision was of such severity that three individuals met an untimely demise at the scene, with four others enduring serious injuries, including a critical condition for a woman. The deceased have been identified as Nikhil Shashikant Choukhande, Priyanka Nikhil Choukhande, and Shashikant Yadunath Chaukhande. The identities of the injured and the women involved are yet to be disclosed.

Upon receiving the report of the incident, city police swiftly reached the scene, conducting necessary protocols and subsequently removing the vehicle from the location. The injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital.