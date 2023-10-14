Three killed in car-truck collision on Pune-Bengaluru Highway

A tragic accident occurred near Karad on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, resulting in the loss of three lives. The incident transpired when a four-wheeler collided with a truck from behind, leading to a devastating crash.

The accident occurred at Pachwad Phata in Karad taluka, briefly disrupting traffic on the highway. The four-wheeler was reportedly travelling at a high speed and failed to notice the truck in front of it, resulting in a direct collision.

The victims of this unfortunate accident were identified as Abhishek Jadhav, Bharati Jadhav, and Nitin Powar, all of whom were en route to Mumbai in the four-wheeler. Abhishek and Bharati Jadhav were siblings, with Abhishek serving in the Kolhapur police force.

The collision was of such severity that it caused extensive damage to the four-wheeler, tragically claiming the lives of the three occupants. Investigations into the circumstances of the accident are ongoing.