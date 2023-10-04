Three killed, two injured in separate road accidents in Pune

In a series of unfortunate incidents in the city, three lives were lost, and two individuals sustained serious injuries in separate accidents. Police have registered cases related to these accidents.

The first incident occurred in front of Shanti Rakshak Society in Yerawada when an 18-year-old man, Yash Balasaheb Kharchand, lost his life, and two others, Mayuri Kharchand and Arvind Jadhav, suffered serious injuries after being struck by a speeding tempo driver. Manali Kharchand, a resident of Yerawada, lodged a complaint at Yerawada police station, leading to the registration of a case against the tempo driver. According to the police, the siblings were traveling in an auto-rickshaw when the accident happened around 6 pm on October 2. Despite medical treatment, Yash Kharchand succumbed to his injuries.

In another incident, a pedestrian named Madan Navraj Parihar, aged 27 and hailing from Balajinagar, lost his life when he was struck by a two-wheeler rider in the Ambegaon area. The tragic event occurred around 5.30 pm on October 2, and a complaint was filed by Ram Singh Parihar, a resident of Narhe, at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

A third accident claimed the life of a two-wheeler rider, Ravindranath Ramankutty Nair, aged 59. The accident occurred when a tempo collided with his two-wheeler in the Hadapsar area. Sriram Nair, the son of the deceased, filed a complaint at Hadapsar police station.

These tragic incidents highlight the importance of road safety and adherence to traffic regulations, as authorities continue their efforts to investigate the circumstances surrounding each accident.