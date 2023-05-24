Three Pune district MLAs in talks for Maharashtra cabinet expansion

Many aspiring MLAs in the state are advocating for an expanded cabinet. MLAs belonging to the Shinde faction are echoing similar sentiments. Furthermore, discussions are underway regarding the expansion of both the state and Union Cabinets simultaneously. It is being speculated that two MPs from the Shinde group may also be given an opportunity to serve in the Cabinet.

As the state government prepares to expand its cabinet, Pune district is expected to secure one cabinet position and one minister of state seat. Several names, including Madhuri Misal, Rahul Kul, and Mahesh Landge, have emerged as potential candidates. Notably, Devendra Fadnavis has already held a meeting with Rahul Kul. The upcoming elections in the district have further emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance between rural and urban areas within the cabinet. Several individuals from the Shinde faction, namely Anil Babar, Bharat Gogawle, Sanjay Raimulkar, Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Shirsat, Pratap Sarnaik, and Yogesh Kadam, are being considered for specific ministerial roles.

Ever since the formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government, the name of Independent MLA Bachu Kadu has been consistently mentioned for a ministerial position. Bachu Kadu himself has been vocal about his desire for this role and has emphasized the need for effective administration in the department responsible for disabled individuals. Previously, Bachu Kadu served as the Minister of State for School Education in Uddhav Thackeray's government, and he strongly believes that he deserves another opportunity. In public forums, he has expressed his remorse and now, according to sources, it appears that Bachu Kadu will finally have a chance to fulfil his aspirations.