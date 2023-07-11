Three women booked for alleged conversion attempt in Pimpri-Chinchwad

An incident involving an alleged attempt to convert individuals has been reported in Rahatani, Pimpri-Chinchwad. A case has been registered against three women at Wakad police station in connection with this matter. The police have issued notices to all three women involved.

According to the police, these women allegedly tried to persuade the 39-year-old complainant to embrace their faith by urging them to read the Bible and believe in Jesus Christ. Three women visited the home of the 39-year-old complainant multiple times, reading passages from the Bible and urging them to have faith in Jesus Christ. The complainant expressed their confusion, stating, "We don't comprehend this." They made it clear that they did not wish to engage in such matters. On Monday at around 3 pm, the same three women forcefully entered the complainant's residence, attempting to persuade them to embrace a belief in Jesus Christ.

During the incident, the complainant repeatedly requested the three women to depart from her house. Despite her efforts, they refused to leave, prompting her to contact her nephew for assistance. When their presence persisted, the police were eventually summoned. The Wakad police have registered a case against the women at the local police station.