Tiger Attack in Maharashtra: 55-Year-Old Woman Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Chandrapur

In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old woman, Rekhabai Maroti Yermalwar, a resident of Pethgaon, was killed by a tiger in the Nilansani area of the Vyahad Khurd sub-forest zone under the Sawli forest division in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. The attack occurred on Saturday morning, November 30, creating an atmosphere of fear among villagers and nearby residents.

According to the Forest Department, Rekhabai had gone to the forest along the Wainganga River, near Pethgaon, to collect wood on November 29. While cutting trees near a stream, a tiger suddenly attacked her, killing her on the spot.

When Rekhabai did not return home by evening, her son Mahadev Yermalwar, Rakesh Yermalwar, and other villagers began searching for her. Despite extensive efforts, they were unable to locate her that night.

The Forest Department received information about the incident that same night. Local Forest Guard Akash Choudhary, along with activists Chhagan Borkute, Prafulla Gedam, Indarshah Pendam, and Mangesh Kamble, patrolled the area. They reportedly spotted a tiger near Balaji Kattalwar’s house, close to the Zilla Parishad School in Wagh village. The team managed to chase the tiger away using firecrackers.

The following morning, a search operation led by Assistant Conservator of Forests Parameshwar Khedkar, Zonal Officer Vinod Dhurve, and local officials discovered Rekhabai's body near the Wainganga River. The body was sent for autopsy, and her family was given immediate financial relief of Rs 25,000 by the Forest Department.

This is not the first such incident in the area. On December 6, 2022, a man named Kailas Gedekar was killed by a tiger while collecting firewood in the same forest. The proximity of Nilansani Pethgaon to the riverbanks has made it a frequent tiger movement zone.

The villagers have now demanded the installation of solar-powered lights along the village outskirts to deter tiger activity and ensure safety. The Forest Department continues to monitor the situation and has urged residents to exercise caution when venturing into the forest.