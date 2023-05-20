Tigresses from Chandrapur to be translocated to NNTR for conflict prevention

The State Forest Minister, Sudhir Mungantiwar, announced that two tigresses recently captured in Maharashtra's Chandrapur by the forest department will be released into the Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) this Saturday. This action is part of a tiger translocation program aimed at reducing conflicts between humans and animals in the district, as per the reports in Mid-Day.

This is the first translocation of tigers within the state, Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar claimed while talking to PTI.

As part of the program, Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar stated that approximately 25 tigers will be relocated from Chandrapur district to various locations within the state. The objective behind this initiative is to effectively address and mitigate conflicts between humans and animals.