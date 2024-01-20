"Till the Last Breath": Manoj Jarange's Emotional Pledge as Hunger Strike Begins

In order to fulfill the demands for the Maratha reservation Maratha activist Manoj Jarange declared a hunger strike. a few days ago Jarange gave ultimate to the government which is over. His primary demand is the issue Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community through the OBC category.

Despite the declaration of reservation, Jarange has assumed the responsibility of personally heading to Mumbai to address this matter. Jarange will start his journey today from Sarati at 9 am. Hundreds of vehicles and youths from different parts of Marathwada have entered Antarwali. Before heading to Mumbai Jarange took a press conference, while talking to the media he got emotional. "The last thing I want to tell all Maratha is that I don't know if I will be with you or not, remember one thing please don't break unity. They are taking this strike very lightly the want to finish the clan. They don't want us to be recognized, he said. This time Jaranjge Patil had become emotional."

"I believe that justice must be served to society, regardless of whether I am a part of it or not, and it saddens me to witness injustice. I want to contribute to the betterment of society. However, due to this fast, my body is not cooperating, and the struggle has become challenging. That's why I have decided to relocate to Mumbai to emphasize the need for empowering Marathi youth. Whether or not you agree with me, that's a personal choice. This movement should not come to a halt; instead, we should continue it, even if it means taking on the color of resistance by smearing colored powder on the foreheads of children during protests. I am committed to fighting for society until my last breath, as indicated by this gesture," said Jarange Patil during a recent interview.