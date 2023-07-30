TMC announces water cut in parts of Thane from August 1

Thane corporation has announced water cuts in the city starting August 1 till the end of monsoon due to technical issues at its pumping station. The city has been distributed in 14 zones that will face 12 hour water cut once every 14 days. The heavy downpour in Mumbai over the last few days led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.

However, the rainfall also brought some good news for Mumbaikars as several lakes supplying water to the city started overflowing. Following the heavy rainfall in the city, the water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai now stands at 68.0 percent. As per BMC's data till Friday 6 am, the water stock in the seven lakes is at 68.06 percent. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also said that the Modak Sagar lake in Maharashtra's Thane district, which is one of the seven water bodies that supply water to Mumbai overflowed on Thursday night due to incessant rainfall. The development comes after the Tansa and Vihar lakes also overflowed on Wednesday, July 26.