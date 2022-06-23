TMC workers protest outside hotel in Guwahati where rebel Maharashtra MLAs are staying

Trinamool Congress workers of Assam unit today staged an agitation outside Hotel Radisson in Guwahati, where rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, are staying. Party's state president Ripun Bora is leading the protest here.People are facing big problems due to the floods in Assam. However, the Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP government in Assam of harassing MLAs in Maharashtra.

The floods in Assam have affected the people of Assam. The protesters have demanded that the Assam government should not worry about the political drama in Maharashtra but the citizens of the state. Shiv Sena MLAs' horse market is on at Hotel Radisson Blu. Billions are being spent for this. The protesters demanded that the government lend a helping hand to the flood victims instead of spending on them. A worker says, "Around 20 Lakh people in Assam are suffering due to the flood. But CM is busy toppling Maharashtra Govt"

Around 11.30 am this morning, a sudden announcement started outside the Hotel Radisson. TMC leaders & workers protesting outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati were detained by. The workers said the agitation was to draw the attention of the BJP government at the Center and the state to the situation in Assam.

Meanwhile, the revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs has spread like wildfire. The number of MLAs in Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde's group has reached 46. Four MLAs, including Ramtek's pro-Shiv Sena MLA Ashish Jaiswal, have arrived at a hotel in Guwahati. Along with Ashish Jaiswal, MLAs Sada Sarvankar, Deepak Kesarkar, Sanjay Rathod and Mangesh Kudalkar have joined Shinde's group today. Eknath Shinde is likely to make a big announcement today.