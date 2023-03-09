TMT announces major cuts in fares of AC buses

Thane Municipal Transport undertaking has slashed prices of air-conditioned buses by nearly 40 to 45%. The TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday announced that the revised fares will be applicable to both newly inducted electric AC buses and Volvo services.

As per the revised rates, the minimum fare of the TMT AC buses will now be Rs 10 instead of Rs 20 for the first two km and the maximum fare which used to total Rs 105 has been slashed to Rs 65.

"TMT operates Volvo AC buses on the Borivali route and for the first two km s Rs 20 was being charged. While on the same route, BEST charges Rs.6.00 whereas NMMT fare is Rs.10.00. In order to increase the number of passengers travelling by the buses of Thane Municipal Transport the minimum fare has been reduced and it has been decided to charge Rs. 10.00 for 2 km. Similarly, by reducing the fare for every 2 km, a journey of 40 km which was previously charged at Rs. 105.00 will be charged at Rs. 65," a press statement quoted Bangar saying.

Bangar added that the move to slash prices will help to make commuters comfortable and affordable.