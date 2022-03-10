'To the man who's always got my back,' Randeep Hooda wishes father on his birthday

Actor Randeep Hooda wished his father Dr Ranbir Singh Hooda on his birthday with an adorable note and shared a series of photographs to mark his father's special day.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Randeep went down his memory lane and shared a childhood picture with his father.

"To the man who's always got my back!! Happy 75th Papa," he captioned the post.

In the first picture, a young Randeep can be seen posing with his father in a field. The second picture has the father-son duo sharing smiles.

The 'Sarbjit' actor never fails to send his love to his parents and shares his special bond with them on social media.

Talking about Randeep's upcoming projects, he will next be seen in the web series 'Inspector Avinash'. Apart from this, he has 'Unfair & Lovely' with Illeana D'Cruz in his kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

