“Today, we might have lost but tomorrow we will be in power": Nana Patole hopes of a Congress resurgence

State Congress president Nana Patole said the BJP has won through its polarisation agenda. “Today, we might have lost but the same people will tomorrow brings us back to power. A positive atmosphere in favour of the Congress remains visible in the country and it will be seen in the Lok Sabha elections. We are confident that people will bring down the BJP-led government in the general elections.” “Five years ago, the Congress won Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. But six months later, we were defeated in the Lok Sabha elections. Similarly, we have lost the elections in three states, but we will win the Lok Sabha elections. We will analyse what went wrong, try to address the gaps and deficiencies and move ahead,” he said. Patole said that the BJP made fun of Rahul Gandhi but did not speak about people’s problems. “Farmers are dying by suicide, the youth are struggling to find jobs and people are protesting for reservation and other issues, but the BJP remains silent on them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted on Sunday that the effective governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party's double-engine government has played a crucial role in the party's success in the recent elections. This statement comes at a time when the Election Commission of India's results show a significant lead for the BJP in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan."Taking a jibe at the INDIA bloc, CM Shinde said, "BJP is winning in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The double-engine government of BJP have worked well in winning these elections, all this is happening because of Narendra Modi and his dedication. INDIA bloc does not speak on development whereas the Modi government speak on development."

Shinde told reporters, “The efforts and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s planning helped the BJP register this massive victory in these three states. People said Modi’s charisma has faded. The opposition parties even conspired to defame him but people have given their verdict.” Earlier it was ‘ghar ghar Modi’ and now it’s ‘mann, mann mein Modi’, he said.The Shiv Sena led by Shinde along with BJP and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP are ruling partners in Maharashtra.Counting of votes in elections to the 230-member state assembly held on November 17, began at 8 am today. Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents

