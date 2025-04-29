Toll-Free Travel for Electric Vehicles in Maharashtra; Check Details

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting of the state cabinet today, during which several important decisions were taken. The cabinet approved the new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, which includes toll waivers on select roads for certain electric vehicles and a substantial subsidy for EV purchases.

“The state government has introduced a new electric vehicle policy. It includes significant subsidies for passenger electric vehicles and toll exemptions for certain EV types on specific roads. The policy aims to boost both production and usage of electric vehicles, along with the development of a robust charging infrastructure,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on EV Policy

In addition, the government has announced major financial assistance to the families of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The Maharashtra government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of the six deceased, as confirmed by Chief Minister Fadnavis.