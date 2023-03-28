Toll on Mumbai-Pune expressway to rise by 18 percent from Apr 1

The Mumbai-Pune expressway toll rates would increase by 18 per cent from next month. As per the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the toll on the expressway is hiked by 6 per cent every year but implemeted once every three years.

A senior official said, The MSRDC increases the toll on the eway by 6 per cent every year, but it is implemented together once every three years. Going by the calculations, the toll would be increased by 18 per cent from April 1.

According to a Times Now report, Personal vehicle users will have to pay Rs 320 as one-way toll on the 94-km speed corridor from April 1. It is Rs 270 at present. Car users would have to pay Rs 360 (Rs 320 on the expressway and another Rs40 near Washi) in tolls for going to the fort area of Mumbai from Pune.

Rajan Junavane, the president of Pune Bus and Car Owner's Association said the toll hike would surely have an impact on fares. "Transporters have faced heavy losses due to the pandemic and cannot afford it again.