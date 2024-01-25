Traffic Advisory Issued as Maratha Reservation March, Led by Activist Manoj Jarange, To Reach Navi Mumbai Today

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has resumed his march from Jalna to Mumbai in support of Maratha reservation and is expected to reach Navi Mumbai on Thursday afternoon (January 25). En route to Pune, the police have requested the protestors to alter their route from the Pune-Mumbai Expressway to the Old Pune Highway. On Friday, the Marathas plan to enter Mumbai from various entry points on Republic Day. The Eknath Shinde-led state government has appealed for the protest march to be called off, assuring a positive outcome regarding their demand for quota.

As the protest march expected to reach Navi Mumbai today, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner issued a notification on Thursday regarding route diversions and restrictions in the Navi Mumbai jurisdiction. Patil's roadshow from Panvel will traverse through Kharghar, Belapur, and Nerul to Vashi.

Traffic Diversions:

Entry Shut: Mumbai-Pune Expressway to Konphata route closed, except for vehicles carrying padayatra members. Alternative: Travelers can use the Kalamboli route. Entry Shut: For vehicles coming from Mumbai-Pune Expressway to Barle Toll Naka, the route from Barle Toll Naka to Palaspe will be closed (except for vehicles carrying padayatra members.) Alternative: Khalapur or Khopoli Maarg. Entry Shut: For vehicles coming from Khalapur Rasayani to Dandphata maarg Shendug and heading to Palaspe, the route to Palaspe will be closed. Alternative: Kalamboli Circle maarg. Entry Shut: Vehicles coming to Gavamaarg Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & JNPT will have the Palaspe route closed. Alternative: Kharpada -Palaspe Maarg Panvel -Kalamboli Circle. Entry shut: for vehicles going from D Point to Pune & Goa Alternative: Kalamboli Circle route. Entry shut: Panvel City and New Panvel City to Kongaon route. Alternative: Kalamboli Circle route. Entry shut: Vehicles going from Panvel city, Kalamboli Circle, Kanraja to JNPT will have the route from D Point shut. Alternative: Internal routes within Panvel City.

Heavy security has been deployed at both entry and exit points of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Lonavala.

Jarange-Patil reignited the Maratha quota agitation, going on a hunger strike on August 29 this year at his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district. At that time, he had only a few supporters. The police had lathi-charged the protesters on September 1, resulting in injuries. Following the impactful protest, Jarange-Patil gained prominence and became a prominent Maratha figure in the state overnight. His fast had continued for 17 days.