Traffic Alert: Mega block on Pune-Mumbai expressway today, check details here

In response to a recent landslide incident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, authorities have announced a mega block from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm today (Thursday). The block aims to clear stones and mud on the road to ensure safe passage for commuters. The landslide, which occurred three days ago, led to a traffic disruption lasting approximately 17 hours. Thankfully, there were no casualties, but it raised concerns about potential further landslides.

During the mega block, all vehicles will be prohibited from using the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. Traffic heading towards Mumbai will be diverted to the old Pune-Mumbai Highway, while light-weighted vehicles can utilize an alternative route via Shingroba Ghat.

Authorities have decided to implement this block as a preventive measure to remove loose stones and soil, minimizing the risk of another landslide. They anticipate restoring normal traffic flow after the thorough clearance.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, considering the temporary suspension of traffic during the designated hours for the mega block.